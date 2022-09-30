SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

SRAX Trading Down 6.8 %

SRAX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 140,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRAX

About SRAX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SRAX by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SRAX during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SRAX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the last quarter. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

