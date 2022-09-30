SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Down 20.1% in September

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,100 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 667,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Dawson James cut their target price on shares of SRAX from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
SRAX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. 140,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,002. The company has a market cap of $44.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. SRAX has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
