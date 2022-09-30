Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Short Interest Update

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,600 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 572,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 632,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Price Performance

OTCMKTS SRUUF traded down 0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 11.39. The company had a trading volume of 232,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,529. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.40 and a fifty-two week high of 16.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 12.20.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Company Profile

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

