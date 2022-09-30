SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Price Up 3.7%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.16 and last traded at $28.16. Approximately 1,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,027,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $53.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 153,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $4,918,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,970,950.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SpringWorks Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 782,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,843 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,850.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 407,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,626 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1,719.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 229,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares during the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Articles

