Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Springwater Special Situations

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Springwater Special Situations by 2,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Springwater Special Situations during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Springwater Special Situations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWSS remained flat at $9.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. Springwater Special Situations has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Springwater Special Situations Company Profile

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

