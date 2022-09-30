SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG) Stock Price Up 15.7%

Shares of SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) rose 15.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 18,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 226,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SpringBig in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

SpringBig Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Trading of SpringBig

SpringBig ( NASDAQ:SBIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Analysts anticipate that SpringBig Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringBig Company Profile

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

