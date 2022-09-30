Spore Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (SPORE)

Spore (SPORE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Spore has a market cap of $582,976.39 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,735.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00082413 BTC.

Spore (SPORE) is a coin. Spore’s total supply is 37,792,811,903,623,070 coins and its circulating supply is 34,001,852,556,398,908 coins. The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

