Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.93.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Argus reduced their target price on Splunk from $171.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

