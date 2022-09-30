Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Spindletop Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHCA stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 21,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Spindletop Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Get Spindletop Health Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHCA. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,944,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,940,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,042,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Spindletop Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,945,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Spindletop Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Spindletop Health Acquisition

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindletop Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.