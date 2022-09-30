SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $404.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.99.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

