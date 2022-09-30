SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for 1.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,954. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $47.17 and a 1 year high of $65.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $56.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.