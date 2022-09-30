SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.84. The stock had a trading volume of 378,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,503. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.07. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

