SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Holdings Decreased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,113 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $8,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,609.4% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 321,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 309,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,595,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $804,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.35. 5,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

