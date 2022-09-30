SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) is Orca Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 358,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 10.0% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLRN. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4,677.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 18,757,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 18,364,449 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $19,739,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,576,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,872,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 451.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 152,112 shares during the period.

Shares of FLRN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,624. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.36.

