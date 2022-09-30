Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $93,156.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 103,163,589 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

