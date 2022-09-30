SpaceChain Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges (SPC)

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One SpaceChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $2,267.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
SpaceChain Coin Profile
SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. SpaceChain’s total supply is 391,259,213 coins and its circulating supply is 307,182,730 coins. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SpaceChain is https://reddit.com/r/spacechain.
Buying and Selling SpaceChain
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
