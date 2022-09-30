Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNOA remained flat at $2.13 during trading on Friday. 5,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.96. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The company had revenue of $3.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

See Also

