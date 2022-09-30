Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKHCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21.
About Sonic Healthcare
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.