Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEYMF. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €17.70 ($18.06) to €18.60 ($18.98) in a report on Friday, August 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €24.00 ($24.49) to €21.50 ($21.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF remained flat at $16.78 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

About Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

