SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,425 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 623,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,659,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 201,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.60. 450,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,613,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

