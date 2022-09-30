SOL Capital Management CO Raises Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.25% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,280. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $66.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.