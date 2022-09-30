SOL Capital Management CO Has $8.75 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $272,798,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

MGV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,434. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $109.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.84 and its 200-day moving average is $101.04.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.