SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 334,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,933,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after buying an additional 2,919,199 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after buying an additional 2,332,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 1,893,276 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 457,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.76.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

