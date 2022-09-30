SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,369,000 after buying an additional 1,999,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,953,078. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.76. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $39.59.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

