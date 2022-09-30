SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 294.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 198,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $222.78. The stock had a trading volume of 151,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,895. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.09 and its 200 day moving average is $246.70.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.