SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after buying an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after buying an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after buying an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $217.37. The stock had a trading volume of 58,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,779. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.19 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $244.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.58.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

