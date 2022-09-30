SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 2,835 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAM. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 559.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BAM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $41.57. The company had a trading volume of 58,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

