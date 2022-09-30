SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 1,150 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 69,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.33. The stock had a trading volume of 252,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,799. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $55.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $45.19 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.