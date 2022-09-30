Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Update

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.
Sodexo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SDXOF traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $99.77.
About Sodexo
