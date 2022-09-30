SmartCash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,768.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. SmartCash has a market cap of $1.50 million and $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,293.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00142846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.70 or 0.00775910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00602248 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $116.22 or 0.00602380 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

