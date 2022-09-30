Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CREG opened at $3.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.98. Smart Powerr has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $8.09.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

