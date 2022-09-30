SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of SMART Global worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 142.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SMART Global by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 11,848 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMART Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.38. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 48.23% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,566,115.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,255 shares in the company, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Rizvi purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 125,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,461.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

