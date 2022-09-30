Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.18

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.18 and traded as low as C$23.88. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$24.75, with a volume of 53,688 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$34.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sleep Country Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.87. The stock has a market cap of C$886.73 million and a P/E ratio of 8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.89.

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

Sleep Country Canada ( TSE:ZZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$227.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

