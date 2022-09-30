Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Short Interest Update

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the August 31st total of 329,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,008.0 days.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLTTF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

