Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $119.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.43.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.68. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 109.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

