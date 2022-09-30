Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the August 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVBL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 20,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,271. Silver Bull Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.