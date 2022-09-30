Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of -0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

