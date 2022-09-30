Short Interest in Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF) Declines By 45.9%

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TKLF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the August 31st total of 262,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yoshitsu by 1,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 173,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yoshitsu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Yoshitsu alerts:

Yoshitsu Trading Down 3.9 %

Yoshitsu stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73. Yoshitsu has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.00.

Yoshitsu Company Profile

Yoshitsu Co, Ltd engages in the retail and wholesale of beauty, health, and other products. It offers beauty products, such as cosmetic, skin care, fragrance, body care, and other products; health products, including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices; and other products comprising lingerie, home goods, food products, and alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yoshitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yoshitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.