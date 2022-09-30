Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Increases By 34.4%

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Fund II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIX. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,568 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,426 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 232,525.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Trading Down 2.4 %

HIX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. 16,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,766. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

