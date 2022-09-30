Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Rises By 802.0%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 802.0% from the August 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WPCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,788. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

