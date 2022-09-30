Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT) Rises By 24.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,069,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 760.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.96. The stock had a trading volume of 59,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.76. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

