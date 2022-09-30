Short Interest in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Grows By 65.8%

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

UTStarcom Price Performance

Shares of UTSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,194. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.39. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UTStarcom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

