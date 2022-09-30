Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 24.6%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 872.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF remained flat at $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.