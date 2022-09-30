Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Grows By 26.3%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 259,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Tremor International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Tremor International stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,641. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $502.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). Tremor International had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Tremor International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tremor International

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,700,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TRMR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tremor International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tremor International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tremor International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

