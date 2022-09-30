Short Interest in TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD) Drops By 54.5%

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TradeUP Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TradeUP Acquisition by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $620,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TradeUP Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,169,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in TradeUP Acquisition by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 866,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TradeUP Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UPTD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. TradeUP Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03.

TradeUP Acquisition Company Profile

TradeUP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology industry.

