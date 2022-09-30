Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Expands By 66.2%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 241,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,544. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company engages in the production, cultivation, extraction, and sale of cannabis products; manufacture and distribution of electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems; and focuses on greenhouse cultivation and CO2 extraction.

