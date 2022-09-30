Short Interest in TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Expands By 66.2%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the August 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TILT Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.14. 241,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,544. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20.
TILT Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.