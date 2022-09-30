Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Increases By 150.0%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Community Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:TCFC traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $193.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.74. Community Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Community Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Further Reading

