Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 40.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 622.0 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock remained flat at $69.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Temenos has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $152.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

