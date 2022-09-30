Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 40.0%

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 622.0 days.
Temenos Price Performance
Temenos stock remained flat at $69.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Temenos has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $152.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.
Temenos Company Profile
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMNSF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.