Short Interest in Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Declines By 40.0%

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 622.0 days.

Temenos Price Performance

Temenos stock remained flat at $69.11 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Temenos has a 1 year low of $69.11 and a 1 year high of $152.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Temenos in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Temenos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

