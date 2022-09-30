Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Increases By 63.7%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 63.7% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TASK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 290,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $74.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 3.70.

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of TaskUs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,692.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TaskUs

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.