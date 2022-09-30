Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Declines By 22.7%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sompo Trading Up 3.1 %

SMPNY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. 205,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,381. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care and Healthcare Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.