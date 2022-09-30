Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 131.3%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($32.65) to €34.00 ($34.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.

