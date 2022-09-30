Short Interest in Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Increases By 131.3%

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the August 31st total of 103,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Société Générale Société anonyme Stock Down 4.6 %
Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $8.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.43.
Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking in France, International Retail Banking and Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions.
